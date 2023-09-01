M&T Bank Corp Has $1.18 Million Stock Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 8.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,471 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,276 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in BILL were worth $1,175,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in BILL by 121.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 279 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in BILL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in BILL during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in BILL by 2,083.3% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on BILL from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on BILL from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on BILL from $115.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of BILL from $124.00 to $136.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of BILL in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, BILL has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.83.

NYSE:BILL opened at $115.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.26 billion, a PE ratio of -54.35 and a beta of 1.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $115.86 and its 200 day moving average is $98.42. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.30 and a 12 month high of $175.54.

In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other BILL news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 32,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.62, for a total transaction of $3,742,228.38. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 86,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,960,707.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Germaine Cota sold 890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.94, for a total transaction of $96,956.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 3,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,304.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 68,896 shares of company stock valued at $7,741,936. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

