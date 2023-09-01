M&T Bank Corp Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in RenaissanceRe were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of RNR. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,549,000. Egerton Capital UK LLP bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,842,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of RenaissanceRe in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,533,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 80.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 374,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,926,000 after acquiring an additional 167,109 shares during the period. Finally, ARGA Investment Management LP boosted its position in shares of RenaissanceRe by 27.1% in the fourth quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 758,870 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $139,807,000 after acquiring an additional 161,611 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:RNR opened at $187.94 on Friday. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $223.80. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.49 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $188.74 and a 200-day moving average of $197.18.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The insurance provider reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $1.21. RenaissanceRe had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 25.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on RNR shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $222.00 target price for the company. TheStreet cut RenaissanceRe from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group raised RenaissanceRe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised RenaissanceRe from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $198.00 to $216.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.83.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RNR

About RenaissanceRe

(Free Report)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.