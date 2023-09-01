M&T Bank Corp Increases Position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,351 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $1,182,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 35.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,341 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $135,020,000 after purchasing an additional 247,608 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 47,390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,705,000 after acquiring an additional 7,257 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 402.9% during the 1st quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 62,824 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,888,000 after acquiring an additional 50,332 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 22.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,103 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,928,000 after acquiring an additional 11,410 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 62.2% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,728,816 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $386,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046,746 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.90.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

Quest Diagnostics stock opened at $131.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $137.34 and a 200-day moving average of $137.87. The firm has a market cap of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14 and a beta of 0.95. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 1-year low of $120.40 and a 1-year high of $158.34.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical research company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 16.32%. The company had revenue of $2.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 5th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is currently 41.34%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Featured Stories

