M&T Bank Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

M&T Bank Corp reduced its stake in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 185.7% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 900.0% during the 1st quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 80.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MELI. TheStreet downgraded shares of MercadoLibre from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,700.00 to $1,400.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,600.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, MercadoLibre has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,621.92.

MercadoLibre Stock Performance

Shares of MELI opened at $1,372.36 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,225.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,232.47. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 12-month low of $754.76 and a 12-month high of $1,388.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 91.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $1.03. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 20.56 EPS for the current year.

MercadoLibre Company Profile

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

