M&T Bank Corp Raises Holdings in SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of SP Plus Co. (NASDAQ:SP – Free Report) by 126.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,859 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp owned approximately 0.18% of SP Plus worth $1,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in SP Plus during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 125.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,996 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SP Plus by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,272 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the second quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SP Plus in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. 96.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SP. Barrington Research increased their price objective on SP Plus from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on SP Plus in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of SP opened at $39.17 on Friday. SP Plus Co. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $769.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.83.

SP Plus (NASDAQ:SP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $221.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.41 million. SP Plus had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 2.35%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SP Plus Co. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

SP Plus Corporation provides mobility solutions, parking management, ground transportation, baggage, and other ancillary services in North America. The company operates in Commercial and Aviation segments. It provides on-site parking management, valet parking, ground transportation, facility maintenance, event logistics, remote airline check-in, security, municipal meter revenue collection and enforcement, and consulting services, as well as shuttle bus vehicles and drivers; baggage services, including delivery of delayed luggage and baggage handling services; wheelchair assist services; baggage repair and replacement services; and on-street parking meter collection and other forms of parking enforcement services.

