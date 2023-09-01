M&T Bank Corp Raises Position in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,227 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,703,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,703,069,000 after purchasing an additional 118,034 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,457,269 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $429,669,000 after buying an additional 409,540 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,008,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $360,363,000 after buying an additional 277,650 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Etsy by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,615,778 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $312,756,000 after buying an additional 50,060 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Etsy by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,137,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $265,696,000 after buying an additional 768,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Etsy alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Etsy

In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 1,760 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.65, for a total transaction of $178,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 8,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $884,761.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Marla J. Blow sold 600 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $43,866.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,458.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 85,998 shares of company stock worth $8,014,974. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Etsy Trading Down 1.0 %

ETSY stock opened at $73.57 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $85.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.98. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.28 and a 12-month high of $149.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.53, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 2.00.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.42. Etsy had a negative net margin of 26.84% and a negative return on equity of 69.10%. The firm had revenue of $628.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.87 million. Equities analysts predict that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ETSY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Etsy from $120.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $140.00 to $126.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $130.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Etsy from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Etsy from $74.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ETSY

About Etsy

(Free Report)

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.