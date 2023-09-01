M&T Bank Corp Reduces Position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC)

M&T Bank Corp cut its position in Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,589 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.09% of Tennant worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Tennant by 181.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Tennant by 82.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 944 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tennant by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tennant by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tennant in the 3rd quarter valued at $204,000. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tennant alerts:

Tennant Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Tennant stock opened at $82.43 on Friday. Tennant has a 1 year low of $56.04 and a 1 year high of $87.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.23 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s fifty day moving average is $81.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.27.

Tennant Announces Dividend

Tennant ( NYSE:TNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.70. Tennant had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 22.49%. The company had revenue of $321.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.67 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. Tennant’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Tennant will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Tennant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.87%.

Insider Transactions at Tennant

In related news, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 1,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $146,918.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,914,020.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Richard H. Zay sold 5,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.79, for a total transaction of $476,906.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $951,840.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Alan Sonnenberg sold 1,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $146,918.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,914,020.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,923 shares of company stock worth $1,009,359. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tennant in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Tennant

Tennant Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tennant Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets floor cleaning equipment in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers a suite of products, including floor maintenance and cleaning equipment, detergent-free and other sustainable cleaning technologies, aftermarket parts and consumables, equipment maintenance and repair services, and asset management solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tennant (NYSE:TNC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tennant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.