M&T Bank Corp Sells 1,051 Shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX)

M&T Bank Corp decreased its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:GWX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,051 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp owned 0.17% of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF worth $1,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GWX. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 22,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 3.2% during the first quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 14,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

GWX stock opened at $30.68 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.83. SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.08 and a fifty-two week high of $32.45. The firm has a market cap of $693.37 million, a PE ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 0.96.

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P International Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Developed Ex-U.S. Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index), an equity index based upon the world (excluding the United States) small-cap composite market. The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

