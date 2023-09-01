M&T Bank Corp Sells 2,464 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

M&T Bank Corp lessened its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 16.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,464 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,164,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $95,000. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 33,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,057,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Plancorp LLC grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 97,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 392,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,510,000 after purchasing an additional 241,005 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth $29,103,000.

NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $99.21 on Friday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $101.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $98.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $93.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.2981 dividend. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

