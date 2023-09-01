M&T Bank Corp Sells 332,528 Shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its position in shares of United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Free Report) by 91.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,093 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 332,528 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in United Bankshares were worth $1,130,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Bankshares by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,156,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $498,550,000 after buying an additional 2,782,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,440,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,508,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,184,000 after buying an additional 624,816 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in United Bankshares by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,874,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,348,000 after buying an additional 495,652 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in United Bankshares by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,390,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,315,000 after buying an additional 388,313 shares during the period. 71.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on UBSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of United Bankshares from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Bankshares has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

NASDAQ:UBSI opened at $30.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.02. United Bankshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.68 and a 52 week high of $44.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.94 and a 200 day moving average of $33.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $381.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.14 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 28.52% and a return on equity of 8.64%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.79%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 49.48%.

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

