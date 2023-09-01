Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 164,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 14,633 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $8,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Simplicity Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 68.6% during the first quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in Nasdaq by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 92,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,437 shares during the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Nasdaq by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Nasdaq by 4,336.0% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 669,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,080,000 after purchasing an additional 654,518 shares during the last quarter. 72.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,672,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $85,288,218. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Nasdaq news, Director Michael R. Splinter sold 1,164 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.03, for a total transaction of $59,398.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,497.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Adena T. Friedman purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, with a total value of $510,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,672,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,288,218. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $740,540. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $52.48 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.65 and a 1-year high of $69.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.64, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.38.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.08% and a return on equity of 21.92%. The business had revenue of $925.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $914.85 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 39.64%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $53.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.67.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

