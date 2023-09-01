New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Earns Buy Rating from Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm restated their buy rating on shares of New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of New Found Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on New Found Gold

New Found Gold Price Performance

NYSE NFGC opened at $4.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $782.53 million, a PE ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 1.40. New Found Gold has a 1 year low of $2.92 and a 1 year high of $5.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.55.

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Found Gold will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of New Found Gold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFGC. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in New Found Gold by 39.9% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,810,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,773,000 after buying an additional 1,371,234 shares during the period. Regal Partners Ltd purchased a new position in shares of New Found Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,483,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 1,387.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 129,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 120,937 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 212,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after purchasing an additional 111,824 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in shares of New Found Gold by 11.6% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 668,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 69,700 shares during the last quarter. 3.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About New Found Gold

(Get Free Report)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.