Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp reduced its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 57.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,138 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 53,178 shares during the quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Newmont were worth $1,968,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 89,379 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,363 shares during the period. MAI Capital Management purchased a new stake in Newmont during the fourth quarter worth approximately $323,000. Intrust Bank NA grew its stake in Newmont by 6.4% during the first quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 8,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Equitable Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 8,832 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Argus lowered their price target on Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Newmont from $53.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. CIBC downgraded shares of Newmont from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Newmont from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total value of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 267,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $39.42 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.28. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $37.45 and a 1-year high of $60.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.35.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. Newmont’s revenue was down 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -166.66%.

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.