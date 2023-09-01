Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Price Target Cut to $42.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) had its price target decreased by UBS Group from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. UBS Group currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $62.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 21st. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Newmont from C$91.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Barclays upgraded shares of Newmont from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, Argus reduced their target price on shares of Newmont from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $58.46.

Newmont Price Performance

Shares of NEM opened at $39.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.06, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.23. Newmont has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $60.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.93 billion. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 5.74% and a negative net margin of 6.77%. Newmont’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Newmont Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 6th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -166.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.16, for a total transaction of $463,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,258,364.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newmont in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1,241.3% in the second quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 617 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 177.5% in the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. 79.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2022, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 96.1 million ounces and land position of 61,500 square kilometers.

