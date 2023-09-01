NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP) Lifted to “Outperform” at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $60.00 price objective on the solar energy provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of NextEra Energy Partners from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $53.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy Partners from $90.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $74.64.

Shares of NYSE NEP opened at $49.86 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.16. NextEra Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $44.24 and a 12 month high of $86.06. The company has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 29.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.85.

NextEra Energy Partners (NYSE:NEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The solar energy provider reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.19). NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 1.06% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $350.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.92 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Partners will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.854 per share. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. NextEra Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently 202.37%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 2.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,854 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 43.2% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 9,474 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 123.8% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,466 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,024 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 8.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,860 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 0.6% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,199 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock valued at $5,488,000 after acquiring an additional 402 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

