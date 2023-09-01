NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Coverage Initiated at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NXGN. TheStreet cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a sector perform rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Guggenheim reiterated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded NextGen Healthcare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $20.57.

NextGen Healthcare Stock Performance

NextGen Healthcare stock opened at $18.21 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a PE ratio of 607.00 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. NextGen Healthcare has a 12 month low of $15.23 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $178.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.45 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.35% and a return on equity of 10.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NXGN. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 4,166.6% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,482,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,527 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new position in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $10,670,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 229.9% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 672,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,901,000 after purchasing an additional 468,345 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 27.2% in the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,964,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,861,000 after purchasing an additional 420,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. raised its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 56.1% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,159,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,183,000 after purchasing an additional 416,763 shares in the last quarter. 76.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NextGen Healthcare

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

