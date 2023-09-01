NIO (NYSE:NIO) PT Raised to $10.50

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $9.00 to $10.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 2.19% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on NIO from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on NIO from $16.20 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on NIO from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Barclays lowered their price objective on NIO from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on NIO from $13.90 to $19.20 in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.76.

NIO opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. NIO has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $22.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $17.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.03.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported ($3.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.96) by ($0.32). NIO had a negative net margin of 35.03% and a negative return on equity of 66.25%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.25) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NIO will post -1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIO during the first quarter worth $27,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in NIO by 1,182.4% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 3,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in NIO by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in NIO in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 42.32% of the company’s stock.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

