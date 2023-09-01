Noah (NYSE:NOAH) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Noah from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of Noah stock opened at $13.91 on Wednesday. Noah has a 12 month low of $11.65 and a 12 month high of $21.53. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.87. The company has a market capitalization of $888.71 million, a PE ratio of 7.73, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.01.

Noah (NYSE:NOAH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The asset manager reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $116.99 million for the quarter. Noah had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 26.54%. Analysts predict that Noah will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in Noah by 29.4% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,389,115 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $105,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,703 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Noah in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. DGS Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Noah by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 23,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $383,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its holdings in Noah by 19.6% in the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 13,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Noah by 1.5% during the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,614,547 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $43,271,000 after acquiring an additional 37,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.67% of the company’s stock.

Noah Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a wealth and asset management service provider with the focus on investment and asset allocation services for high net worth individuals and enterprises in Mainland of China, Hong Kong, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Other Businesses.

