Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Buys 1,818 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,185 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 1,818 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $8,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 21,181 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $3,338,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $11,682,000. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 19,839 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,127,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cheniere Energy in the 1st quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in Cheniere Energy by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 19,440 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,063,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Cheniere Energy from $200.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Cheniere Energy from $230.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.33.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG stock opened at $163.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.82, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $152.45 and its 200 day moving average is $152.25. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.00 and a twelve month high of $182.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $5.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.81 by $2.80. Cheniere Energy had a return on equity of 481.80% and a net margin of 28.47%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th were issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 8th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.65%.

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.