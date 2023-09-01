Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 161,397 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,446 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Centene were worth $10,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Centene during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in Centene by 141.0% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centerpoint Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Centene during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. 90.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $61.65 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.57. Centene Co. has a fifty-two week low of $61.34 and a fifty-two week high of $93.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $37.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.56 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 1.83%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.77 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on CNC shares. Morgan Stanley cut Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $94.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Centene from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. UBS Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com cut Centene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Centene from $86.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.94.

Centene Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

