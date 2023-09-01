Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.45 Million Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 68.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,375 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,035 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $7,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1,100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 72 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 630.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 73 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of HubSpot by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HUBS. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on HubSpot from $470.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Raymond James raised their price objective on HubSpot from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on HubSpot from $603.00 to $604.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on HubSpot from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 596,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $306,392,703. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other HubSpot news, insider Dawson Alyssa Harvey sold 766 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.43, for a total value of $436,183.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,729,604.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.78, for a total value of $4,367,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 596,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $306,392,703. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 62,248 shares of company stock valued at $32,237,871. 4.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HUBS opened at $546.76 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $525.84 and its 200-day moving average is $468.02. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.34 billion, a PE ratio of -132.07 and a beta of 1.58. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $245.03 and a 1-year high of $581.40.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The software maker reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.90) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $529.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $504.45 million. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 10.51% and a negative return on equity of 11.28%. Sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

