Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $7.79 Million Stock Position in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 194,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $7,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 91.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,304,000 after purchasing an additional 27,529 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of FirstEnergy in the 1st quarter valued at $272,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in FirstEnergy by 101.3% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. TheStreet downgraded FirstEnergy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on FirstEnergy in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on FirstEnergy from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.44.

FirstEnergy Stock Performance

FE opened at $36.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $35.58 and a 12-month high of $43.31.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 12.41% and a net margin of 3.55%. On average, equities analysts forecast that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

FirstEnergy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 4th. FirstEnergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 197.47%.

FirstEnergy Profile

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

Featured Stories

