Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Purchases 6,685 Shares of Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 30.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,377 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,685 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $8,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 90 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in Paycom Software by 466.7% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PAYC opened at $294.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.83 billion, a PE ratio of 54.10, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.44. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $318.24 and a 200 day moving average of $300.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $262.11 and a one year high of $375.84.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The software maker reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.22). Paycom Software had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 20.28%. The company had revenue of $401.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 27.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on PAYC. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Paycom Software from $361.00 to $428.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Paycom Software in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $443.00 to $427.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $384.53.

Insider Transactions at Paycom Software

In other news, EVP Christopher Gene Thomas sold 320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.05, for a total transaction of $92,816.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,585,967.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

