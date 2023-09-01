Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 24,166 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 22.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 82,430 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 24,166 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $9,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the second quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Electronic Arts alerts:

Electronic Arts Price Performance

EA stock opened at $119.98 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $108.53 and a one year high of $140.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $128.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $32.50 billion, a PE ratio of 37.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.87.

Electronic Arts Announces Dividend

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The game software company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.14. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 30th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 29th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.60, for a total value of $683,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 77,809 shares in the company, valued at $10,628,709.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Laura Miele sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $244,220.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 36,586 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,467,516.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 19,804 shares of company stock worth $2,493,618. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.64.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on EA

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Electronic Arts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electronic Arts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.