Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Purchased by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd increased its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,296 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $3,728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,108,597 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $450,221,000 after purchasing an additional 772,279 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,460,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $921,914,000 after acquiring an additional 731,301 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Northern Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 55,417 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after buying an additional 4,152 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 126,734 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $11,169,000 after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NTRS has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of Northern Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. UBS Group cut shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $78.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.55.

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Shares of NTRS stock opened at $76.07 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Northern Trust Co. has a 52 week low of $69.54 and a 52 week high of $100.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 13.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $76.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.12.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 19th. The asset manager reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.06). Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. Northern Trust’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 53.76%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

Further Reading

