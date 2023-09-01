Northland Securities Increases Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Price Target to $200.00

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Northland Securities from $150.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 24.30% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital upped their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Fabrinet in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Fabrinet from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fabrinet in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fabrinet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.13.

Shares of NYSE FN opened at $160.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $130.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $117.34. Fabrinet has a fifty-two week low of $90.19 and a fifty-two week high of $163.88.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 21st. The technology company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $655.87 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.42 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.37% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fabrinet will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $3,218,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 20,000 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.90, for a total value of $3,218,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at $2,264,345.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 10,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.33, for a total transaction of $1,629,624.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,776,098.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,358 shares of company stock valued at $9,165,464. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 108.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,529,864 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $160,835,000 after purchasing an additional 794,833 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fabrinet by 1,165.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 625,576 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,388,000 after purchasing an additional 576,147 shares during the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $73,479,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at $41,668,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in shares of Fabrinet during the first quarter worth about $33,032,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

