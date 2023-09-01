Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX) Receives $33.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Nutanix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.50.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $34.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. OTR Global cut Nutanix to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nutanix from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Nutanix from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their target price on Nutanix from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 11th.

Nutanix Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nutanix

Shares of NASDAQ:NTNX opened at $31.10 on Friday. Nutanix has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $33.73. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of -17.67 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.31 and a 200-day moving average of $27.55.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTNX. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Nutanix by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 63,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,649,000 after acquiring an additional 3,352 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 25,811 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Nutanix by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 22,080,454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $575,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,019,395 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new stake in Nutanix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $680,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Nutanix by 177.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 630,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 403,477 shares during the period. 78.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nutanix Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Nutanix, Inc provides an enterprise cloud platform in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Latin America, and Africa. The company offers hyperconverged infrastructure software stack that converges virtualization, storage, and networking services into a turnkey solution; Acropolis Hypervisor, an enterprise-grade virtualization solution; flow virtual networking and flow network security, which offers services to visualize the network, automate common network operations, and build virtual private networks; Nutanix Kubernetes Engine for automated deployment and management of Kubernetes clusters to simplify the provisioning, operations, and lifecycle management of cloud-native environments, applications, and microservices; and Nutanix Cloud Clusters.

