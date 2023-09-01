NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) vs. Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF) Financial Review

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) and Paragon ID (OTCMKTS:PAGDF – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and earnings.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NVIDIA 1 1 36 1 2.95 Paragon ID 0 0 0 0 N/A

NVIDIA currently has a consensus price target of $555.70, indicating a potential upside of 12.59%. Given NVIDIA’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe NVIDIA is more favorable than Paragon ID.

64.8% of NVIDIA shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of NVIDIA shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NVIDIA 31.59% 45.50% 24.72% Paragon ID N/A N/A N/A

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NVIDIA $32.68 billion 37.30 $4.37 billion $4.14 119.21 Paragon ID N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NVIDIA has higher revenue and earnings than Paragon ID.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds. Its Compute & Networking segment provides Data Center platforms and systems for AI, HPC, and accelerated computing; Mellanox networking and interconnect solutions; automotive AI Cockpit, autonomous driving development agreements, and autonomous vehicle solutions; cryptocurrency mining processors; Jetson for robotics and other embedded platforms; and NVIDIA AI Enterprise and other software. The company's products are used in gaming, professional visualization, datacenter, and automotive markets. NVIDIA Corporation sells its products to original equipment manufacturers, original device manufacturers, system builders, add-in board manufacturers, retailers/distributors, independent software vendors, Internet and cloud service providers, automotive manufacturers and tier-1 automotive suppliers, mapping companies, start-ups, and other ecosystem participants. It has a strategic collaboration with Kroger Co. NVIDIA Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

Paragon ID SA provides identification solutions worldwide. It offers access control, brand protection, contactless ticketing, label, customer relationship management, magnetic and mobile ticketing, near field communication, operation maintenance, RFID technology, secure application module, smartcard kiosk, stock management, timed use ticketing, transport item tracking, and secure service solutions. The company also provides contactless and dual interface smart cards, identification documents, metal bank cards, passport E-covers, RFID labels, and eTrust that transforms secure paper-based products into intelligent documents, as well as various terminals, including couplers, readers, and accessories. It serves various clients in automotive, aviation, gaming, health, higher education, logistics, luxury products, manufacturing, mass transit and transport, mobility, parking, payment, pharmaceutical, retail, secure ID, and sport and leisure industries. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Mougins, France. Paragon ID SA is a subsidiary of Paragon Group Limited.

