Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank reduced its position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 116,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,354 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank owned approximately 0.06% of Omnicom Group worth $10,968,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMC. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 13,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 3,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group boosted its holdings in Omnicom Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,208 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $869,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its position in Omnicom Group by 0.5% in the first quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 27,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,551,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

OMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Omnicom Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Omnicom Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $109.00 to $88.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Omnicom Group from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Omnicom Group news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,492,774.37. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Nelson sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.71, for a total value of $2,367,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,492,774.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,800 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.12, for a total value of $169,416.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,496 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,270,243.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,267 shares of company stock worth $2,574,638 in the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Up 0.1 %

OMC stock opened at $81.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $16.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.85. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.85 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.01. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.66% and a return on equity of 41.29%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.24%.

Omnicom Group Profile

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

