OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on OncoCyte from $9.00 to $4.25 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.31.

OCX stock opened at $3.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.22. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $3.30 and a 12-month high of $22.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OCX. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OncoCyte by 131.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78,500 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 107.0% in the 1st quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of OncoCyte by 389.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 52,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42,091 shares during the last quarter.

OncoCyte Company Profile

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

