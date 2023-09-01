OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.
OptimumBank Price Performance
OPHC stock opened at $3.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. OptimumBank has a one year low of $2.77 and a one year high of $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $22.55 million, a PE ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.18.
OptimumBank (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The bank reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. OptimumBank had a net margin of 15.06% and a return on equity of 7.67%. The business had revenue of $6.36 million during the quarter.
About OptimumBank
OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, NOW, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.
