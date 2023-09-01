Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider’s stock.
Oxbridge Re Trading Down 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ OXBR opened at $1.17 on Thursday. Oxbridge Re has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.87 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.58 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60.
Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The insurance provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.69 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Oxbridge Re
Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.
