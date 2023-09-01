Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Now Covered by Westpark Capital

Investment analysts at Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $340.00 price target on the network technology company’s stock. Westpark Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 39.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on PANW. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $269.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $246.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Monday, August 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $251.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $261.88.

PANW stock opened at $243.30 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $74.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.10, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20. Palo Alto Networks has a 12 month low of $132.22 and a 12 month high of $258.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $237.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $213.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 18th. The network technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 65.50%. Palo Alto Networks’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total transaction of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,017. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.01, for a total transaction of $9,144,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,630,898 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $414,264,400.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Aparna Bawa sold 721 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.75, for a total value of $170,696.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,244 shares in the company, valued at approximately $768,017. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 163,765 shares of company stock valued at $38,546,056 over the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,443 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth about $2,239,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 283,151 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,510,000 after buying an additional 22,178 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 194.3% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,948 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $16,568,000 after acquiring an additional 54,760 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. 85.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

