PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $114.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) had its price target boosted by research analysts at CLSA from $95.00 to $114.00 in a report released on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. CLSA’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 15.19% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Nomura raised their price objective on shares of PDD from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 29th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of PDD from $100.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research note on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.75.

Get PDD alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PDD

PDD Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PDD opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s 50-day moving average is $79.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.82. PDD has a 1-year low of $38.80 and a 1-year high of $106.38.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. PDD had a net margin of 25.63% and a return on equity of 34.10%. The firm had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that PDD will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PDD

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parametrica Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of PDD in the fourth quarter worth $1,466,000. abrdn plc grew its position in shares of PDD by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 209,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,079,000 after buying an additional 55,835 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of PDD by 95.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,874,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,880,000 after buying an additional 917,764 shares during the period. Prudential PLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 730,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,589,000 after purchasing an additional 377,777 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in shares of PDD by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 568,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,370,000 after purchasing an additional 52,569 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

About PDD

(Get Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.