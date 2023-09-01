PDD (NASDAQ:PDD) PT Raised to $126.00

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by equities research analysts at HSBC from $107.00 to $126.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. HSBC’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.31% from the company’s current price.

PDD has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on PDD from $97.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on PDD from $110.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upped their price objective on PDD from $106.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on PDD from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on PDD from $79.00 to $95.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.75.

PDD stock opened at $98.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. PDD has a 12-month low of $38.80 and a 12-month high of $106.38. The stock has a market cap of $130.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day moving average is $79.34 and its 200 day moving average is $76.82.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The company reported $10.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $3.17. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.39 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 25.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDD will post 3.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 108.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in shares of PDD by 70.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PDD during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.08% of the company’s stock.

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

