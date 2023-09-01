PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS) Rating Reiterated by DA Davidson

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at DA Davidson in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PDF Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective on shares of PDF Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com began coverage on PDF Solutions in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PDFS opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 158.00 and a beta of 1.42. PDF Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $21.36 and a fifty-two week high of $48.02.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $41.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.50 million. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 7.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PDF Solutions will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDF Solutions news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total transaction of $102,836.25. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,983.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,707,466 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,307,000 after acquiring an additional 80,379 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,275,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,822,000 after purchasing an additional 131,134 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,020,453 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,022,000 after purchasing an additional 39,886 shares during the period. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PDF Solutions in the first quarter worth $28,198,000. 72.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

