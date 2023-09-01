PDF Solutions’ (PDFS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at DA Davidson

DA Davidson reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. DA Davidson also issued estimates for PDF Solutions’ Q3 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.66 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on PDF Solutions in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a buy rating and issued a $44.00 price target on shares of PDF Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 25th.

NASDAQ:PDFS opened at $36.34 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $41.37 and its 200-day moving average is $40.27. PDF Solutions has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $48.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 158.00 and a beta of 1.42.

PDF Solutions (NASDAQ:PDFS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.13. PDF Solutions had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 7.06%. The company had revenue of $41.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.50 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PDF Solutions will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Shuo Zhang sold 3,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.75, for a total value of $102,836.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,881 shares in the company, valued at $535,983.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.21% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDFS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in PDF Solutions by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,635,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PDF Solutions by 11.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,899 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $722,000 after acquiring an additional 2,734 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of PDF Solutions by 46.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,623 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after acquiring an additional 5,276 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in PDF Solutions by 14.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,756 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $718,000 after acquiring an additional 3,176 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in PDF Solutions by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,028,982 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after purchasing an additional 14,417 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

PDF Solutions, Inc provides proprietary software and physical intellectual property products for integrated circuit designs, electrical measurement hardware tools, proven methodologies, and professional services in the United States, China, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Exensio software products, such as Manufacturing Analytics that store collected data in a common environment with a consistent view for enabling product engineers to identify and analyze production yield, performance, reliability, and other issues; Process Control that provides failure detection and classification capabilities for monitoring, alarming, and controlling manufacturing tool sets; Test Operations that offer data collection and analysis capabilities; and Assembly Operations that provide device manufacturers with the capability to link assembly and packaging data, including fabrication and characterization data over the product life cycle.

