PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on PEP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PepsiCo from $193.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $210.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 17th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $198.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on PepsiCo from $206.00 to $212.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $192.00.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

NASDAQ PEP opened at $177.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $244.92 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $184.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $184.59. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $160.98 and a twelve month high of $196.88.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 13th. The company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.13. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.05% and a net margin of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $22.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.86 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Channel Wealth LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of PepsiCo by 0.8% in the first quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. grew its position in PepsiCo by 3.2% during the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 71.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.



