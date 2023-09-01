Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI) Receives $40.60 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Perion Network Ltd. (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the four brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.60.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PERI shares. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on Perion Network from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. 22nd Century Group restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Perion Network in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Perion Network from $36.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Perion Network in a research note on Saturday, August 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Perion Network from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd.

Get Perion Network alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Perion Network

Perion Network Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PERI opened at $33.19 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.59. Perion Network has a 1 year low of $18.81 and a 1 year high of $42.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.25.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.13. Perion Network had a return on equity of 22.62% and a net margin of 15.82%. The business had revenue of $178.47 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Perion Network will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Perion Network

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PERI. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Perion Network by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,465 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Perion Network during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, State of Wyoming purchased a new stake in Perion Network during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. 60.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Perion Network Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Perion Network Ltd. provides digital advertising solutions to brands, agencies, and publishers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It provides Wildfire, a content monetization platform; search monetization solutions, including website monetization, search mediation, and app monetization; and cross-channel digital advertising software as a service platform.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perion Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perion Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.