Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) and RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF) Financial Survey

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) and RS Group (OTCMKTS:EENEF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Pool and RS Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pool 10.32% 45.78% 15.91% RS Group N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

99.0% of Pool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.4% of RS Group shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Pool shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pool 1 3 6 0 2.50 RS Group 1 2 2 0 2.20

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pool and RS Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Pool currently has a consensus target price of $386.70, suggesting a potential upside of 5.77%. Given Pool’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pool is more favorable than RS Group.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pool and RS Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pool $6.18 billion 2.31 $748.46 million $15.09 24.23 RS Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Pool has higher revenue and earnings than RS Group.

Summary

Pool beats RS Group on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pool

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling. It also provides pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; irrigation and related products, such as irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies; commercial products, including heaters, safety equipment, commercial decking equipment, and commercial pumps and filters. In addition, the company offers fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; and other pool construction and recreational products comprising discretionary recreational and related outdoor living products, such as grills and components for outdoor kitchens. It serves swimming pool remodelers and builders; specialty retailers that sell swimming pool supplies; swimming pool repair and service businesses; irrigation construction and landscape maintenance contractors; and commercial pool operators and pool contractors. Pool Corporation was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Covington, Louisiana.

About RS Group

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products and solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, Mexico, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products. It offers DesignSpark, a software tool, for design engineers; procurement solutions for buyers; and onsite stock solutions for maintenance engineers, as well as provides value added solutions, such as design, procurement, inventory, and maintenance. The company offers its products under the RS, RS Safety Solutions, RS Integrated Supply, RS PRO, DesignSpark, and OKdo brands to designers, builders, and maintainers of industrial equipment and operations. It serves manufacturing, services, and infrastructure industries. The company was formerly known as Electrocomponents plc. RS Group plc was founded in 1928 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

