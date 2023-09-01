Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Professional Diversity Network Price Performance
NASDAQ:IPDN opened at $2.61 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.76. Professional Diversity Network has a 1-year low of $0.92 and a 1-year high of $7.77.
Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.84 million during the quarter. Professional Diversity Network had a negative net margin of 59.36% and a negative return on equity of 197.78%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network
About Professional Diversity Network
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
