Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO) Lowered by Analyst

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group reduced their Q2 2024 earnings estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research report issued on Tuesday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst C. Fernandez now expects that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.01. Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ current full-year earnings is $6.76 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Academy Sports and Outdoors’ Q3 2024 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.08 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.68 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.20 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.21 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.56 EPS.

Academy Sports and Outdoors (NASDAQ:ASO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Academy Sports and Outdoors had a net margin of 9.07% and a return on equity of 36.40%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ASO. Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $73.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 target price on shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Gordon Haskett cut shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.00.

Academy Sports and Outdoors Price Performance

Shares of ASO stock opened at $54.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Academy Sports and Outdoors has a twelve month low of $40.67 and a twelve month high of $69.02.

Insider Activity at Academy Sports and Outdoors

In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $600,606. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Jeffrey C. Tweedy sold 1,065 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.23, for a total value of $52,429.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Samuel J. Johnson sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.76, for a total value of $3,045,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 76,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,864,054.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 126,859 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,100. 3.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Academy Sports and Outdoors

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 38,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,066,000 after purchasing an additional 2,246 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $838,000. Stadium Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,694,000. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP grew its position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hook Mill Capital Partners LP now owns 169,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,058 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new position in shares of Academy Sports and Outdoors in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,011,000.

About Academy Sports and Outdoors

Academy Sports and Outdoors, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods and outdoor recreational retailer in the United States. The company outdoor division comprises camping products, such as coolers and drinkware, camping accessories and equipment, sunglasses, backpacks, and sports bags; fishing products including marine equipment and fishing rods, reels, and baits and equipment; and hunting products, which includes firearms, ammunition, archery and archery equipment, camouflage apparel, waders, shooting accessories, optics, airguns, and hunting equipment.

