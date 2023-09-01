Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) Hits New 52-Week High at $211.07

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $211.07 and last traded at $210.77, with a volume of 67477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $208.60.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PWR shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $195.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $190.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Quanta Services from $186.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $192.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Quanta Services from $201.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Quanta Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.91.

The stock has a market cap of $30.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $200.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.69 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 15.48% and a net margin of 3.16%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

In other news, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 4,074 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.87, for a total transaction of $749,086.38. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 13,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,404,651.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PWR. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Quanta Services by 2,026.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,344,871 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,281,621 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth about $180,853,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Quanta Services by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after purchasing an additional 806,157 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its position in Quanta Services by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,991,012 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,176,934,000 after purchasing an additional 771,861 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Quanta Services during the 1st quarter worth about $118,223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.86% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

