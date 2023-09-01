Realty Income (NYSE:O) PT Lowered to $69.00

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $71.00 to $69.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 23.13% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on O. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Realty Income from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research note on Monday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Realty Income from $65.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.18.

Get Realty Income alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on O

Realty Income Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Realty Income

Shares of O opened at $56.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.82, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Realty Income has a 12 month low of $55.50 and a 12 month high of $70.69.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,840,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,697,446,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523,432 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 51,642,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,100,637,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,053 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 45,307,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,709,100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861,224 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,146,246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,592,260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,096,705 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,951,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,202,097,000 after purchasing an additional 2,273,591 shares in the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Realty Income

(Get Free Report)

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company and member of the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. We invest in people and places to deliver dependable monthly dividends that increase over time. The company is structured as a real estate investment trust ("REIT"), and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 13,100 real estate properties primarily owned under long-term net lease agreements with commercial clients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.