Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) Shares Sold by FIL Ltd

FIL Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report) by 11.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,717 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 588 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,876,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. River Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.0% during the first quarter. River Street Advisors LLC now owns 474 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 14 shares during the period. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 341 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3.6% during the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the first quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Magnus Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.0% during the first quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 1,516 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

REGN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $935.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Monday, July 17th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $760.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. SVB Securities dropped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $976.00 to $895.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $903.27.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.0 %

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $826.49 on Friday. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $572.22 and a 12 month high of $847.50. The company has a quick ratio of 4.64, a current ratio of 5.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $761.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $768.79. The stock has a market cap of $89.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.21.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $10.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.48 by $1.76. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 33.93%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.77 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 35.42 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,416,957.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 223 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $844.00, for a total transaction of $188,212.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,699 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,753,956. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.09, for a total value of $177,522.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,303 shares in the company, valued at $14,416,957.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,521 shares of company stock valued at $27,232,176. Corporate insiders own 8.83% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat neovascular age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; diabetic retinopathy; neovascular glaucoma; and retinopathy of prematurity.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.