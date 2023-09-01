Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Republic First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FRBK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Republic First Bancorp stock opened at $0.30 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.16. Republic First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $0.17 and a 1 year high of $3.30. The company has a market capitalization of $21.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.82.

Institutional Trading of Republic First Bancorp

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Republic First Bancorp by 12.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 28,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,781 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Republic First Bancorp by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 119,056 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 4,824 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Republic First Bancorp by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 239,482 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 6,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Republic First Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 487,946 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,859,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.27% of the company’s stock.

Republic First Bancorp Company Profile

Republic First Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Republic First Bank that provides a range of credit and depository banking products and services to individuals and businesses. It accepts consumer and commercial deposit, checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, sweep, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

