Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Suncor Energy Inc.’s Q1 2025 Earnings (NYSE:SU)

Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Free Report) (TSE:SU) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for Suncor Energy in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 28th. Zacks Research analyst T. Saha now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.99 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. The consensus estimate for Suncor Energy’s current full-year earnings is $3.40 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Suncor Energy’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.53 EPS.

SU has been the topic of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Suncor Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.67.

Shares of SU stock opened at $33.87 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $26.42 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.393 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.40%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GTS Securities LLC purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $2,937,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in Suncor Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $21,764,000. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 49.9% in the second quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,798 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $317,000 after acquiring an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Suncor Energy by 0.9% in the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 794,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TAM Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,716,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.25% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

