Richard J. Daly Sells 8,297 Shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) Chairman Richard J. Daly sold 8,297 shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.40, for a total value of $1,538,263.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 111,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,713,073.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Down 0.3 %

BR stock opened at $186.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.20 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $171.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.25. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.35 and a fifty-two week high of $187.55.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 42.09% and a net margin of 10.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Increases Dividend

Institutional Trading of Broadridge Financial Solutions

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This is a positive change from Broadridge Financial Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 54.82%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 2.1% in the second quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 2,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,513,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 56.4% in the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 183 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,327 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 0.9% in the second quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 8,037 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $169.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $178.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 22nd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Broadridge Financial Solutions from $183.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadridge Financial Solutions currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.67.

About Broadridge Financial Solutions

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and distributes regulatory reports, class action, and corporate action/reorganization event information, as well as tax reporting solutions.

