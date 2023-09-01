Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday.

Richardson Electronics Stock Performance

RELL stock opened at $12.59 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.23. Richardson Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $11.41 and a fifty-two week high of $27.24. The company has a market cap of $179.23 million, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.76.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The technology company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.08). Richardson Electronics had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 8.50%. The firm had revenue of $58.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.50 million. Equities analysts predict that Richardson Electronics will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Richardson Electronics Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 3rd. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.48%.

In other Richardson Electronics news, COO Wendy Diddell sold 3,736 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.07, for a total transaction of $45,093.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 103,655 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,251,115.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kathleen Mcnally sold 6,837 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.39, for a total value of $98,384.43. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,647 shares of the company's stock, valued at $556,130.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,139 shares of company stock valued at $736,567. Corporate insiders own 32.50% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Richardson Electronics

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Richardson Electronics during the first quarter valued at $27,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 85.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,854 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 854 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Richardson Electronics by 48.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,553 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares in the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Richardson Electronics during the first quarter worth $40,000. 57.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Richardson Electronics Company Profile

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. provides engineered solutions, power grid and microwave tube, and related consumables worldwide. The Power and Microwave Technologies segment manufactures electron tubes and RF, Microwave and power components for semiconductors; and manufacturing equipment, RF and wireless and industrial power applications, as well as various applications including broadcast transmission, CO2 laser cutting, diagnostic imaging, dielectric and induction heating, energy transfer, high voltage switching, plasma, power conversion, radar, and radiation oncology.

Featured Stories

