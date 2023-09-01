Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) PT Raised to $10.50 at UBS Group

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by UBS Group from $8.50 to $10.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 1.78% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Rocket Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Sunday, August 6th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Rocket Companies from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Rocket Companies from $8.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Rocket Companies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Argus raised Rocket Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.59.

Shares of RKT opened at $10.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 12.24 and a current ratio of 12.24. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $5.97 and a twelve month high of $11.94. The firm has a market cap of $21.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.90 and a beta of 2.15.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.02. Rocket Companies had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $983.18 million. On average, analysts forecast that Rocket Companies will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Jonathan D. Mariner sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.32, for a total value of $129,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,250 shares in the company, valued at $570,180. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RKT. FMR LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 482.8% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,224,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,697,000 after acquiring an additional 9,299,006 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Rocket Companies by 29.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Rocket Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,865,000. Junto Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rocket Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,279,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,700 shares during the last quarter. 4.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rocket Companies, Inc, a fintech holding company, provides mortgage lending, title and settlement services, and other financial technology services in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, a virtual marketplace where consumers can shop and compare vehicles of many makes and models from a wide network of dealers; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

